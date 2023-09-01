Rare Phenomenon of Super Blue Moon Captivated San Diego Sky-watchers

San Diego residents were treated to a spectacular sight on Wednesday as a rare celestial event unfolded in the night sky. A combination of a full moon, a supermoon, and a blue moon occurred simultaneously, captivating star-gazers in the city. Photographers in the area did not disappoint, capturing stunning images of this unique phenomenon.

Local photographer Jim Grant managed to capture a breathtaking shot of a supermoon at sunset, with a surfer posing in front of it on the Ocean Beach Pier. Linda Garbo also contributed to the collection of remarkable photographs, capturing a glowing supermoon from Rancho Bernardo. Another striking image showed a super blue moon peering above the San Diego skyline.

But what exactly is a blue moon? Contrary to its name, a blue moon does not actually appear blue in color. It refers to the second full moon that occurs within a single month. Normally, there is only one full moon in each month. Similarly, a supermoon is when the moon is closest to the Earth in its elliptical orbit, appearing larger and brighter than usual. The combination of these two phenomena created a rare trifecta in the night sky.

This event is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, as the next super blue moon will not happen until January and March of 2037. The last time two full supermoons occurred in the same month was in 2018. Approximately 25% of all full moons are supermoons, while only about 3% are blue moons.

The August full moon, traditionally known as the sturgeon moon, holds historical significance as it would illuminate the once-abundant sturgeon fish species in the Great Lakes during August.

For those who missed this captivating event, there will be another opportunity to witness a supermoon in September. In the meantime, NASA provides a daily moon guide for enthusiasts keen to observe the moon’s phases throughout the year.

Sources:

– NBC 7 San Diego

– NASA