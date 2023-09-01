San Diego Residents Capture Rare Super Blue Moon Phenomenon

San Diego residents were treated to a magnificent display in the night sky as a full moon, supermoon, and blue moon all coincided on Wednesday. These rare occurrences are not expected to happen again until 2037. Photographers in San Diego wasted no time in capturing the magical sight, with stunning images flooding social media platforms.

Photographer Jim Grant took a breathtaking photo of the San Diego supermoon as a surfer posed in front of it on the Ocean Beach Pier. Linda Garbo also captured the glowing supermoon from Rancho Bernardo, while another stunning image showed the super blue moon appearing above the San Diego skyline.

But what exactly is a blue moon? Contrary to its name, the moon does not actually turn blue. Instead, a blue moon refers to the second full moon that occurs within a single month, which typically only has one full moon. Supermoons, on the other hand, happen when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

The last time two full supermoons occurred in the same month was in 2018. The next occurrence, known as a super blue moon, is not anticipated until 2037. These unique celestial events are relatively rare, with approximately 25% of full moons being supermoons and only around 3% being blue moons. The intervals between super blue moons can vary, with an average of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years.

In August, the full moon is traditionally referred to as the sturgeon moon. Historically, this name comes from the full moon’s illumination of the sturgeon fish species in the Great Lakes during August.

For those who have a fascination with the moon, NASA provides a daily moon guide, offering an interactive map for observing the moon throughout the year.

Sources:

– NBC 7 San Diego

– NASA