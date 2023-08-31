The Celestial Black Diamond Ultimate Lift Facial: A Luxurious and Transformative Experience

The Naupaka Spa and Wellness Center at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina offers a unique and rejuvenating experience for those seeking ultimate relaxation and skin care. The Celestial Black Diamond Ultimate Lift Facial is a high-level treatment that promises to brighten, hydrate, exfoliate, and lift the skin, making it a popular choice among skin care enthusiasts.

Curated based on client feedback and desired results, the facial incorporates several fan-favorite treatments into one cohesive experience. The spotlight is on the luxury skin-care line 111Skin, developed by Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon. The Intensive collection, featured in the facial, contains fine diamond particles, licorice root extract for hyperpigmentation, hyaluronic acid for plumping, and NAC Y², a proprietary complex developed with aerospace scientists to maintain healthy skin in space.

The facial includes a HydraFacial, LED light panel, microcurrent, wrinkle minimizing wand massage, and lymphatic massage. Each step is tailored to individual skin needs, offering antiaging, resurfacing, pore reduction, brightening, lifting, hydrating, and plumping benefits. What sets this facial apart is the inclusion of the neck and décolleté treatment, which is typically offered as an add-on.

The writer of this article had a personal experience with the Celestial Black Diamond Ultimate Lift Facial, which proved to be highly effective. Before the facial, the writer’s skin was in need of rejuvenation, dealing with hormonal breakouts, travel-related congestion, dryness, and mild rosacea. The facial began with a thorough cleanse using 111Skin’s Vitamin C Brightening Cleanser and a Foreo Luna 4 go Facial Cleansing & Massaging Device.

Following the cleanse, a HydraFacial was performed to deeply clean the pores and infuse potent serums targeting specific skin issues. Manual extractions were done on areas with congestion, and LED light therapy was used to stimulate collagen production and reduce inflammation. The microcurrent portion of the facial firmed the skin and minimized fine lines, while a lymphatic drainage massage completed the treatment.

The Celestial Black Diamond Ultimate Lift Facial offers a luxurious and transformative experience, leaving the skin rejuvenated, hydrated, and lifted. While the price point may be steep, the multiple benefits and customizable approach make it a worthwhile investment in maintaining healthy and radiant skin. So, if you’re considering a trip to the Naupaka Spa and Wellness Center, this facial should definitely be on your list.

Sources:

– Source article: [Add Source]

– 111Skin: [Add Source]

– HydraFacial: [Add Source]

– NuFace: [Add Source]