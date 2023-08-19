Experiencing Weightlessness: Parabolic Flights for Student Science

During a recent flight aboard a Falcon 20 business jet, I had the incredible opportunity to experience weightlessness. The flight, organized by the National Research Council Canada (NRC), aimed to simulate the zero-gravity environment of space for around 20 seconds at a time. While I floated weightless, I couldn’t help but think about the importance of the student science experiments taking place on board.

Supported by Students for the Exploration and Development of Space (SEDS) Canada and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), two university teams had spent a year preparing for their experiments. Two more teams would also participate later in the week. These flights were dedicated to science and provided valuable training for future astronauts.

Parabolic flights, like the one I experienced, have become essential for astronaut training and preparing diverse audiences for space travel. Companies like Zero-G are seeing increased demand for training services from companies such as Axiom Space. To support these aspiring space travelers, well-tested scientific experiments are crucial. These experiments undergo multiple rounds of weightlessness simulations on Earth before they are launched into space.

The parabolic flights organized by NRC, SEDS Canada, and CSA are part of the Canadian Reduced Gravity Experiment Design Challenge (CAN-RGX). This program offers select Canadian university students the opportunity to participate in these unique flights. If you are a Canadian university student interested in getting involved, applications open in September on the CAN-RGX website.

The NRC Falcon 20 business jet used for these flights operates under a special flight certificate specifically for research purposes. All participants on board sign a waiver and have specific duties. In my case, I was responsible for sharing the students’ work and capturing footage.

Parabolic flights, like the one I experienced, play a vital role in preparing astronauts and conducting scientific research in simulated microgravity. The opportunity to witness firsthand the dedication and hard work of these student researchers was truly inspiring. These flights create a foundation for space exploration and contribute to the advancement of scientific knowledge.