The Benefits of the Suitcase Carry Exercise

The suitcase carry exercise is a versatile workout that targets your upper body, lower body, and midsection. It is often used in functional training workouts like CrossFit and Hyrox and offers numerous benefits, such as muscle development, improved grip strength, and increased lower body power.

Similar to a farmer’s walk, the suitcase carry is an isometric and isotonic exercise. Isometric exercises stress the muscles without causing them to lengthen or shorten, while isotonic exercises involve dynamic movement. By practicing the suitcase carry, you can enhance your technique before progressing to a farmer’s walk.

To perform the suitcase carry, hold a weight, such as a kettlebell or dumbbell, in your non-dominant hand. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, engaging your core and focusing on pulling your shoulder blade down and back. Walk while carrying the weight on one side for a certain number of steps or distance, then switch sides and repeat. If it’s too challenging, reduce the weight or shorten the distance.

By doing the suitcase carry every day for a week, you may experience several improvements in your body. Firstly, you might notice any weaknesses on your non-dominant side. This exercise is effective in training the body unilaterally, allowing you to work on both sides equally and prevent muscle imbalances or injuries.

The suitcase carry also requires you to engage your core throughout the exercise. It helps in maintaining proper posture and preventing side-leaning or slouching, reducing the risk of lower back pain. Additionally, paying attention to your shoulder position is crucial, as tension and raising your shoulders can strain the muscles and cause discomfort.

Overall, incorporating the suitcase carry into your workout routine can be beneficial for overall body strength and balance. Remember to listen to your body and consult with a personal trainer if needed, especially if you are new to exercise or recovering from an injury. So, grab a weight and give the suitcase carry a try during your next strength session.