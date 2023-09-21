Dark Photons: Shedding Light on Dark Matter

Dark matter, the enigmatic substance that makes up 85% of the universe, has long perplexed physicists due to its invisibility. While ordinary matter interacts with light, dark matter’s only interaction is through gravity and its influence on regular matter. Scientists have been tirelessly searching for particles that could potentially constitute dark matter. One theorized candidate is the “dark photon,” a massive particle that could act as a force carrier, similar to regular photons carrying the electromagnetic force.

Although dark photons are not believed to be dark matter itself, they could play a role as intermediaries between dark matter and ordinary matter. This connection could occur through a process called “kinetic mixing” with standard photons. By studying how dark photons affect particle collisions at high energies, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the universe at ultrasmall scales.

Researchers at the University of Adelaide explored the potential effects of dark photons on deep inelastic scattering, a collision process that provides insight into the composition and laws of baryonic matter. They utilized the Jefferson Lab Angular Momentum (JAM) parton distribution function global analysis framework and introduced modifications to account for the existence of dark photons. Their analysis indicated that the dark photon hypothesis was favored over the Standard Model of Particle Physics, which does not consider dark photons.

While this work does not provide definitive proof of dark photons, it narrows down the possible parameters for their existence and contributes to understanding their interaction with regular photons. Future research in this area could improve statistical analyses of observations. The study was published in the Journal of High Energy Physics.

In conclusion, unraveling the secrets of dark matter requires exploring potential candidates such as dark photons. By studying their effects on particle collisions, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the nature of dark matter and its relationship with ordinary matter.

Source: University of Adelaide, Journal of High Energy Physics