Maxwell’s Demon Found in Protein Transporters, Study Finds

A new study from researchers at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) has found that proteins called ATP-Binding Cassette (ABC) transporters have features that resemble Maxwell’s demon, a conceptual figure in physics that sorted molecules based on their energy levels. These ABC transporters, which are found in cell membranes and have been present in living organisms for billions of years, operate within the boundaries of natural thermodynamic laws.

The concept of Maxwell’s demon, imagined by physicist James Clerk Maxwell in 1867, involved a mythical creature that controlled a door between two containers of gas, selectively allowing energetic molecules to pass in one direction and cooler molecules to pass in another. This would generate energy from the resulting temperature difference, seemingly in defiance of the laws of thermodynamics.

This new research suggests that ABC transporters on cell membranes function similarly to Maxwell’s demon by using energy from ATP molecules to control the flow of molecules. The transporters act as the measuring, feedback, and resetting mechanisms, depending on the position of the molecule being transported. In essence, they regulate molecule import and export in cells, providing insights into how cells manage their environments and function effectively.

While the study made some simplifications in its calculations, the researchers believe that the concepts they have outlined can be applied to more complex systems, which are widespread in nature. The findings serve as a conceptual framework for understanding the intricate biochemical circuitry of these systems.

This research on Maxwell’s demon in protein transporters offers new insights into the fundamental aspects of life and how cells operate in maintaining their internal environments. It highlights the remarkable parallels between the theoretical concept and the mechanisms observed in biological systems.

