Europe’s Fisheries Causing Unsustainable Levels of Yellowfin Tuna Catch, Scientists Warn

Scientists have raised concerns over Europe’s fisheries, stating that they are catching yellowfin tuna at unsustainable levels. This adds to the ongoing crises facing the world’s oceans, including acidification, low-oxygen dead zones, and plastic pollution. Despite the existence of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14, which aims to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, progress in achieving this goal has been regressing since 2015.

Out of the ten targets and pledges under SDG 14, only three are on track, while five have stagnated or regressed. The failure to achieve these targets is not due to a lack of talking or pledging. In fact, coastal states have committed to 100% sustainable management of their waters by 2025, and many countries have joined a plan to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030.

The main challenge lies in the lack of leadership and misalignment of promises and actions from self-proclaimed ocean champions. For example, Norway has announced new permits for offshore oil and gas drilling and proposed opening its waters to deep-sea mining, which risks damaging poorly understood ocean ecosystems. Similarly, France, the host of an upcoming UN Ocean Conference, opposes measures to exclude destructive fishing practices such as bottom trawling from marine protected areas in the European Union.

The European Union itself operates two sets of policies concerning fisheries. While it highlights decreases in fishing pressure and increases in fish biomass in its own waters, it fights conservation measures in the Indian Ocean that would address overfishing of yellowfin tuna. French and Spanish ships, with the aid of fish-aggregating devices, harvest up to one-third of tuna in these waters, contributing to unsustainable fisheries.

To reverse the current trajectory, measures must be implemented to hold nations accountable for their promises. Progress metrics should be established to track the achievement of SDG 14. Additionally, financing is crucial, with estimates suggesting that an extra $150 billion per year is required to implement the goal.

Ultimately, the livelihoods of millions of people depend on oceans and the life they sustain. Scientists can contribute to achieving ocean sustainability, but it is essential for world leaders to uphold their promises and take effective action to protect marine ecosystems.

