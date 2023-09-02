Hunting for the Origins of Supermassive Black Holes in the Early Universe

Researchers from Ehime University have made significant strides in understanding the origin and formation of supermassive black holes (SMBHs) in the early universe. SMBHs are black holes with masses exceeding a million times that of the sun. They are found in the centers of galaxies and are thought to co-evolve with their host galaxies. Understanding the origins of SMBHs is vital to unraveling the formation processes of galaxies themselves.

To study the early universe and search for SMBHs, the researchers utilized the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii. The telescope’s wide-field observing capability allowed them to survey a large sky area and identify 162 quasars, which are SMBHs with shining outskirts where surrounding material releases gravitational energy.

Of the 162 quasars discovered, 22 resided in the era when the universe was less than 800 million years old, making them the most ancient quasars identified to date. This discovery provides valuable insights into quasar formation and the early universe.

The researchers also determined the “luminosity function,” which describes the density of quasars as a function of radiation energy. They found that quasars formed rapidly in the early universe, although the overall shape of the luminosity function remained consistent over time. These findings provide important constraints for theoretical models that aim to explain the origins of SMBHs.

Furthermore, the researchers investigated the role of quasars in the cosmic reionization of the early universe. Cosmic reionization refers to a major phase transition in the early universe, in which the intergalactic space became ionized. It is still debated what source provided the ionization energy, but quasars were considered a likely candidate.

Through their calculations, the researchers found that quasars only contributed a small fraction of the necessary photons to maintain the ionized state of the intergalactic space during cosmic reionization. Other energy sources, such as radiation from massive hot stars in forming galaxies, are likely responsible for the majority of the ionization.

The study conducted by the Ehime University researchers sheds light on the formation and role of SMBHs in the early universe. By observing and analyzing quasars, they have gained insights into the origins of supermassive black holes and their impact on the cosmic evolution of galaxies.

