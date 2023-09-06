CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Bright Fireball Spotted across D.C. Region

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 6, 2023
Hundreds of people in the D.C. region witnessed a bright fireball lighting up the night sky over the Labor Day weekend. The sighting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and was reported along the east coast, from Vermont in the north to North Carolina in the south.

The American Meteor Society received nearly 300 sightings of the fireball in the D.C. region alone. The phenomenon was observed in various locations, including Owings Mills and Frederick in Maryland, as well as Reston, Falls Church, and Leesburg in Virginia. Some people even reported seeing it from the nation’s capital.

Witnesses described the fireball as appearing in different shades of light blue, green, yellow, and white. In Maryland, there were reports of a popping and snapping sound accompanying the streak, while in D.C., fragments were said to have splintered off from the main trail of the fireball.

A video captured by a Ring camera in Winchester, Virginia, showed the fireball streaking across the sky. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of this event.

The fireball sighting is not an uncommon occurrence. Fireballs are a type of meteor that appear brighter than the planet Venus in the night sky. They occur when meteoroids, small rocky or metallic bodies, enter Earth’s atmosphere and burn up due to friction. Fireballs can be the result of natural phenomena or debris from man-made objects, such as satellites or rocket stages, re-entering the atmosphere.

Sources: American Meteor Society

By Robert Andrew

