New Search Underway for Supernova Remnants in the Milky Way

Scientists are embarking on a new search for supernova remnants in our galaxy, the Milky Way. Using radio observations captured with the Very Large Array (VLA) in New Mexico and the MeerKAT array of radio telescopes in South Africa, researchers aim to find hundreds of these remnants scattered across our galaxy.

A supernova is a destructive stellar explosion that occurs at the end of a massive star’s life or when a white dwarf accumulates too much stolen matter and undergoes a thermonuclear explosion. These explosions result in the star or white dwarf being blown apart, with its debris forming a supernova remnant.

Supernova remnants contain heavy elements formed during the explosion, and they are surrounded by shock waves that initially move at high speeds. Over time, the remnant slows down and gradually disperses into the interstellar medium.

While between 300 and 400 supernova remnants have already been discovered in the Milky Way, astronomers believe that there are likely many more that are yet to be found. Observations of other galaxies suggest that there could be as many as 1,000 supernova remnants in our galaxy.

To search for hidden supernova remnants, West Virginia University professor of astronomy Loren Anderson and graduate student Timothy Faerber will utilize machine learning techniques and visual inspection of digital sky images. Their focus will be on the galactic center, where the density of stars increases the likelihood of finding recent remnants.

Finding and studying these remnants provides valuable insights into how supernovae eject their debris and how this debris interacts with the interstellar medium. It also helps scientists understand the formation of stars and planets in gas clouds.

The search for supernova remnants in our galaxy is timely, with recent data from the MeerKAT array allowing for the most sensitive search for these remnants yet. This new study will confirm and catalog hundreds of possible remnants, contributing to a better understanding of these explosive events in the universe.

