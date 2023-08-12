Saturn’s Megastorms and Ammonia Transport Revealed by Radio Emissions

A new study conducted by astronomers from the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Michigan has shed light on the long-lasting megastorms on Saturn. These megastorms, which occur every 20 to 30 years, are similar to hurricanes on Earth but much larger. The researchers used radio emissions from below the surface of the planet to study the distribution of ammonia gas and found disruptions that persist for centuries.

Saturn’s atmosphere is composed primarily of hydrogen and helium, with traces of methane, water, and ammonia. However, the cause of the megastorms in Saturn’s atmosphere is still unknown. Understanding these storms allows researchers to broaden their knowledge and explore the boundaries of meteorology.

The study revealed that the concentration of ammonia gas is lower at midaltitudes, just below the upper ammonia-ice cloud layer. However, it becomes enriched at lower altitudes, around 100 to 200 kilometers deeper in the atmosphere. The researchers believe that the ammonia is transported from the upper to the lower atmosphere through precipitation and reevaporation processes. This transport of ammonia can last for hundreds of years.

By analyzing the radio emissions from Saturn, the researchers were able to observe anomalies in the concentration of ammonia gas, which were connected to past megastorms in the planet’s northern hemisphere. This finding provides valuable insights into the composition and behavior of Saturn’s atmosphere.

The researchers used the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array in New Mexico to study the radio emissions from deep inside Saturn. These observations below the visible cloud layers of the planet help characterize its true atmospheric composition and understand processes such as heat transport, cloud formation, and convection.

While Saturn may be less colorful than Jupiter, it also boasts impressive megastorms that have long-lasting impacts deep in its atmosphere. The study contributes to our understanding of gas giants and pushes the boundaries of scientific knowledge in this area.