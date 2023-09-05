Ancestral Human Population Nearly Wiped Out by Severe Bottleneck

A new inference method called FitCoal has revealed a severe bottleneck in the ancient human population, which almost led to the extinction of humanity as we know it today. Researchers from China, Italy, and the United States used this novel method to analyze modern-day human genomic sequences from 3,154 individuals, accurately determining demographic inferences. The results showed that early human ancestors experienced a prolonged, severe bottleneck in which only around 1,280 breeding individuals were able to sustain a population for approximately 117,000 years.

This research sheds light on the early to middle Pleistocene ancestors, but many questions still remain. The FitCoal method is groundbreaking because it can detect this ancient severe bottleneck with just a few sequences. The bottleneck in the human population coincides with a gap in the African/Eurasian fossil records, and it is suggested that climatic factors, such as glaciation events and severe droughts, contributed to the decline in the ancestral population.

The bottleneck had significant consequences on genetic diversity, with an estimated 65.85% of current genetic diversity potentially lost during this period. However, this bottleneck also led to a speciation event where two ancestral chromosomes may have converged to form what is now known as chromosome 2 in modern humans. This information provides insight into the last common ancestor of Denisovans, Neanderthals, and modern humans.

While this research has uncovered crucial information about the ancient human population, it also raises new questions about where these individuals lived, how they survived catastrophic climate changes, and whether natural selection during the bottleneck accelerated the evolution of the human brain. Future studies will aim to address these questions and further unravel the mysteries of early human ancestry and evolution during the Early to Middle Pleistocene transition period.

Source:

– “Genomic inference of a severe human bottleneck during the Early to Middle Pleistocene transition” by Wangjie Hu, Ziqian Hao, Pengyuan Du, Fabio Di Vincenzo, Giorgio Manzi, Jialong Cui, Yun-Xin Fu, Yi-Hsuan Pan, and Haipeng Li