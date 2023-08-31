The Near-Extinction of Early Humans: A Result of Climate Change?

A recent study conducted by researchers in China suggests that approximately 930,000 years ago, the ancestors of modern humans endured a significant population crash, resulting in a low number of breeding individuals. The researchers argue that this population crash was caused by a drastic climate change event during that time. If their findings hold true, it may have profound implications for our understanding of human evolution.

During a period known as a bottleneck, our ancestors existed in low numbers, with fewer than 1,280 breeding individuals remaining. This bottleneck lasted for over 100,000 years before the human population rebounded. Researchers estimate that about 98.7 percent of human ancestors were lost at the beginning of the bottleneck, putting our ancestors at risk of extinction.

The study suggests that this climate-driven bottleneck potentially led to the split of early humans into two evolutionary lineages: one lineage giving rise to Neanderthals and the other leading to modern humans. However, skeptics argue that the statistical methods used in the study are questionable.

Scientists have reconstructed human history through analyzing the genes of living individuals. By comparing genetic variations, researchers can trace ancestry to ancient populations and estimate population sizes throughout history. This field of study has become more sophisticated with advances in DNA sequencing technology, allowing for more accurate models of human evolution.

The researchers, after many years of work, developed their own method called FitCoal (Fast Infinitesimal Time Coalescent) to reconstruct evolution. By comparing the genomes of thousands of individuals from various populations, they found evidence of a near-extinction event among our ancestors approximately 930,000 years ago.

Before the bottleneck, the researchers estimated the population of our ancestors to be around 98,000 breeding individuals. It then dramatically decreased to fewer than 1,280 individuals and remained at this small size for 117,000 years before rebounding.

The researchers argue that the fossil record of our human ancestors supports their findings. However, some experts question whether the genetic diversity seen today could have been produced by an alternative evolutionary history.

The researchers propose that a global climate shift, characterized by colder and drier conditions, may have caused the population crash. This climate change event would have made it more difficult for our ancestors to find food, leading to a significant decline in population size.

However, other experts, such as archaeologist Nick Ashton, argue that if a worldwide disaster caused the collapse of the human population in Africa, where the bottleneck occurred, then human relatives would have been rarer elsewhere in the world. Yet, ancient human remains from this time period have been found outside of Africa.

While the findings of this study are thought-provoking, further research is needed to validate the conclusions. Understanding the impacts of climate change on human evolution can provide valuable insights into our species’ resilience and adaptation.

