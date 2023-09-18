Human-Driven Mass Extinction Leading to Loss of Entire Genera of Species

A new study conducted by researchers at Stanford University and the National Autonomous University of Mexico reveals that human-driven mass extinction is not only wiping out individual species but also entire genera, resulting in a “mutilation of the tree of life.” The findings indicate that this loss of biodiversity has massive potential harms to human society.

Previous discussions on mass extinction have primarily focused on the extinction of individual species. However, this study highlights the alarming fact that entire genera are also disappearing. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, examines the extinction of genera, which are higher taxonomic categories that species belong to.

The researchers found that 73 genera of land-dwelling vertebrates have gone extinct since 1500 AD. Birds have been the most heavily affected, followed by mammals, amphibians, and reptiles. The current rate of vertebrate genus extinction exceeds that of the past one million years by 35 times, indicating a rapid acceleration due to human activities. In the absence of human influence, the Earth would have likely lost only two genera during that time. Instead, human actions have caused a surge of genus extinctions equivalent to what would have taken 18,000 years to accumulate.

The impact of genus extinctions is far-reaching and more severe than species extinctions. When a species becomes extinct, other species within the same genus can often fill its ecological role. However, when an entire genus disappears, it creates a significant gap in the ecosystem that can take tens of millions of years to recover through the process of speciation.

The consequences of these extinctions are not limited to biodiversity loss. They can also have direct effects on human society. For example, the decline of certain predators due to genus extinctions can lead to an increase in disease-carrying species, such as mice that transmit Lyme disease to humans. Furthermore, the loss of entire genera means a loss of valuable knowledge and potential resources for medical research.

The study emphasizes the urgent need to address the ongoing mass extinction crisis. It highlights the importance of preserving biodiversity not only for the sake of the planet and its species but also for the well-being and survival of humanity.

