A newly discovered ape fossil in Turkey challenges the conventional view that the ancestors of African apes and humans originated exclusively in Africa. Researchers have found several hominine fossils in Europe and Anatolia (modern-day Turkey), leading them to believe that hominines first evolved in Europe before migrating to Africa. The recently identified ape, named Anadoluvius turkae, provides evidence supporting this theory.

The fossil suggests that A. turkae likely weighed between 110 to 130 pounds, similar to the weight of a large male chimpanzee. The researchers studied the fossils of other animals found alongside A. turkae and concluded that this ape lived in a dry forest, resembling the early human habitat in Africa. Its powerful jaws and large, thickly enameled teeth indicate that it might have consumed tough or hard foods like roots, which would have required spending a significant amount of time on the ground.

The scientists focused on a well-preserved partial skull of A. turkae and were able to reconstruct its face for the first time. They propose that A. turkae, along with other fossil apes from nearby areas, such as Ouranopithecus in Greece and Turkey and Graecopithecus in Bulgaria, formed an early hominine group. This suggests that the earliest hominines arose in Europe and the eastern Mediterranean, with ancient Balkan and Anatolian apes evolving from ancestors in Western and Central Europe.

However, the findings raise questions about why hominines no longer exist in Europe and why they did not disperse into Asia. According to the researchers, evolution is unpredictable and depends on a series of unrelated and random events. They suggest that the conditions for apes to move into Asia were not favorable during the late Miocene, but were suitable for a dispersal into Africa. They also caution against misinterpreting the research to suggest that Eurasia was more important than Africa in human evolution, stressing the need to identify the common ancestor’s location for a better understanding of human origins.

Other experts have differing interpretations of the evidence. While they acknowledge that the A. turkae discovery expands understanding of the group closely related to living African apes and humans, they argue that recent analyses do not support the idea that hominines originated in Europe. They propose that hominine fossils found in Europe are likely distant relatives of living African great apes and humans. Further fieldwork in Africa and Eurasia is needed to clarify this matter.

