New Study Suggests Human Ancestors Teetered on Extinction

A study published on Thursday reveals that human ancestors faced a population bottleneck around 930,000 years ago, bringing them to the brink of extinction. The study, published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Science, used a new technique called FitCoal to estimate the size of the human population during the Middle Pleistocene period. By tracing genetic mutations, scientists estimated that there were only around 1,280 child-bearing individuals during this time.

Previous studies on human evolution had hypothesized population bottlenecks, but lacked sufficient evidence. However, thanks to the FitCoal method, scientists were able to project current human genetic variation backward in time to estimate population size. The accuracy of this method is estimated to be around 95 percent.

The study’s estimate of 1,280 individuals only represents the minimum number of fertile individuals required to generate the observed genetic variability in subsequent generations. It doesn’t account for children, elders or individuals who did not reproduce. It also does not include other groupings of humans that may have existed during that time and are not direct ancestors of modern humans.

Climate change is believed to be one of the main factors that led to the population decline among our ancestors. A change in climate around 900,000 years ago, with more severe cold periods and less rain in Africa, is thought to have created desert conditions and isolated populations, making survival more challenging. However, some scientists remain skeptical about the causal link between climate change and the population bottleneck.

Although the study provides interesting insights, it is important to note that the estimated time period and the accuracy of the method used are still open to debate. Nevertheless, it reveals that our human ancestors were in a precarious situation and highlights the significance of small groups of individuals in shaping the course of human evolution.

