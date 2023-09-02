The Genetic Bottleneck: How Nearly a Million Years Ago, Humanity’s Ancestors Almost Faced Extinction

Genomic data from 3,154 modern humans suggests that around 900,000 years ago, humanity faced a devastating event that nearly wiped out our ancestors. The population was reduced from approximately 100,000 to just 1,280 breeding individuals, resulting in a jaw-dropping population decline of 98.7 percent. This population bottleneck lasted for 117,000 years and could have brought humanity to the brink of extinction.

The fact that we exist today in such large numbers is evidence that our ancestors survived this genetic bottleneck. However, this event can explain a curious gap in the human fossil record during the Pleistocene era. The bottleneck coincides with a significant loss of fossil evidence, providing a possible explanation for the gap in the African and Eurasian fossil records.

Population bottlenecks, which are significant reductions in a group’s numbers, are not uncommon and can be traced through the surviving population’s genetic diversity. We have evidence of a more recent human population bottleneck in the Northern Hemisphere that occurred around 7,000 years ago. However, as we go further back in time, it becomes more challenging to unravel such past events.

To analyze this ancient genetic bottleneck, scientists developed a new method called the fast infinitesimal time coalescent process (FitCoal). FitCoal was used to analyze the genomic data of 3,154 individuals from 10 African and 40 non-African populations. Their findings revealed a significant population bottleneck that occurred approximately 930,000 to 813,000 years ago, resulting in a loss of genetic diversity of up to 65.85 percent.

It is unclear what exactly caused this bottleneck, but one major event that took place during that time was the Mid-Pleistocene Transition, which saw dramatic changes in Earth’s glaciation cycles. The resulting climate turmoil may have led to conditions that were unfavorable for human survival, causing famine and conflict that further reduced population numbers.

Interestingly, this bottleneck seems to have influenced another unique feature of the human genome: the fusion of two chromosomes to form chromosome 2. Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, while all other hominids alive today have 24 pairs. The formation of chromosome 2 appears to be a speciation event that set humans on a different evolutionary path.

These groundbreaking findings provide insight into the early stages of human evolution. They raise new questions about our ancestors’ living environments, how they overcame the challenges of catastrophic climate changes, and whether natural selection during the bottleneck accelerated the evolution of the human brain.

Further research will aim to delve deeper into the Early to Middle Pleistocene transition period, shedding more light on human ancestry and evolution during that time.

