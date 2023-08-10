Huge Tipping Events Have Dominated the Evolution of the Climate System

An analysis of climate tipping points over the past 66 million years has identified two major events that had a significant impact on the evolution of the climate system. The findings suggest that if current anthropogenic climate change continues, it could lead to complete deglaciation and influence Earth’s climate on a geological time scale.

The study, led by researchers from the University of Montpellier, Ecole Normale Supérieure, and the University of Reading, applied the concept of punctuated equilibrium to climate change. Punctuated equilibrium, originally proposed as an alternative to classic evolution theory, suggests that certain changes have a greater influence on the evolution of species. The researchers hypothesized that ranking the importance of historical climate changes through tipping events could provide insights into the evolution of the climate system.

Using advanced statistical methods, the researchers analyzed two sets of climate data that showed clear signs of critical transitions. The results revealed that two major events out of ten played a dominant role in shaping Earth’s climate over the past 66 million years.

The first event was the Chicxulub meteor impact in Mexico, which occurred approximately 65.5 million years ago and resulted in the extinction of large dinosaurs. This event marked the beginning of a warm period with high levels of CO2, which lasted for 30 million years and dictated the climate changes during that time.

The second crucial event was the tipping point associated with the glaciation of the Southern hemisphere 34 million years ago. The formation of the Antarctic ice sheet led to the glaciation of the Northern hemisphere as well and ushered in a considerably colder climate on Earth.

The analysis also suggests that our current global climate system still belongs to the colder climate regime and depends on the existence of large ice bodies built during the Coolhouse/Icehouse era.

If the ice sheets are unable to withstand anthropogenic global warming, the deglaciation would represent a significant tipping point similar to the two dominant events in Earth’s history, leading to a new and unknown climate landscape.

The researchers emphasize the sensitivity of ice sheets and the potential repercussions if they were to disappear, particularly in Greenland and West Antarctica. They urge adaptation and mitigation strategies to consider the possible destabilization of tipping elements in the climate system.

This study provides a better understanding of the mathematics behind tipping events in climate evolution and underscores the importance of addressing climate change-induced destabilization.