Scientists have identified an enormous heat blob on the dark side of the Moon, causing concern and sparking fears. The mass of heat, believed to be caused by radiation, has been detected in an area of recently discovered granite beneath the Moon’s surface. On Earth, granite is formed as the leftover product of a volcanic eruption when magma cools into rock. It is believed that the moon’s deposit of granite comes from a now extinct volcano that was active around 3.5 billion years ago.

Dr. Matt Siegler from Arizona’s Planetary Science Institute states that the discovery is more Earth-like than anticipated since the Moon lacks the necessary water and plate tectonics to enable the formation of granites that exist on Earth. The heat blob on the Moon spans 31 miles across and has temperatures of 10°C, which is scorching compared to the Moon’s typical extreme lows of -183°C at night.

The recent finding of this new mega-cache of granite on the Moon has caused confusion as it challenges our current understanding of the giant rock. Unlike the tiny specks of granite previously observed, this large deposit suggests that the Moon has a different geological history than previously thought. The granite was discovered in the Compton-Belkovich Volcanic Complex and is believed to have formed from molten lava that fed a volcano or volcanoes around 3.5 billion years ago.

According to Timothy Glotch, a geologist at Stony Brook University, the formation of granites typically requires plate tectonics or water-bearing magmas. However, since the Moon has never undergone plate tectonics, this discovery raises questions about the process responsible for the granitic formation. While the exact size of the granite deposit has not been disclosed, experts are perplexed by its formation based on the available information.

This new finding on the Moon has the potential to redefine our understanding of both the Moon’s geological history and scientific processes that drive geological formations. Further research will undoubtedly provide more insights into this fascinating discovery.