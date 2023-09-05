An Intriguing Discovery: Hubble Observes Elliptical Galaxy Messier 89

Hubble Space Telescope has captured a fascinating image of the elliptical galaxy Messier 89, located approximately 55 million light-years away. What sets Messier 89 apart from other elliptical galaxies is its seemingly perfect spherical shape, unlike the typical elongated ellipsoids. However, this apparent spherical nature could be due to its orientation relative to Earth, creating a deceptive perspective.

Messier 89 was first discovered by astronomer Charles Messier in 1781. While searching for Halley’s Comet, Messier stumbled upon a faint object in the sky, which turned out to be the Crab Nebula. To prevent other astronomers from making the same mistake, Messier decided to catalog all the bright deep-sky objects that might be confused with comets. This meticulous cataloging effort resulted in the Messier Catalog, which was the first comprehensive compilation of astronomical objects.

Out of the 110 objects cataloged by Messier, Messier 89 holds the distinction of being the last giant elliptical galaxy he discovered. It also stands as the most perfectly spherical galaxy in his catalog. This recent observation by the Hubble Space Telescope provides further insight into this intriguing celestial body.

