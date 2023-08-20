CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Stunning Image Reveals Details of the Boomerang Nebula

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 20, 2023
Stunning Image Reveals Details of the Boomerang Nebula

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking image of the Boomerang Nebula, a nebula located about 5,000 light-years away. Using its Advanced Camera for Surveys, Hubble has revealed intricate details of this near-absolute zero temperature nebula.

The Boomerang Nebula showcases significant matter ejection over the course of millennia, with two nearly symmetric lobes of matter being ejected from a central star. Over the last 1,500 years, the central star of the Boomerang Nebula has lost nearly one and a half times the mass of our Sun in a process called a bipolar outflow.

The nebula derives its name from its symmetric structure as seen from ground-based telescopes. However, Hubble’s sharp view has allowed it to resolve patterns and ripples in the nebula that are not visible from the ground.

Located in the Southern constellation Centaurus, the Boomerang Nebula is approximately 5,000 light-years from Earth. Measurements have shown that the nebula has a temperature of only one degree Kelvin above absolute zero, making it one of the coldest known regions in the universe.

The Boomerang Nebula’s unique temperature, combined with its striking structure and the mysteries surrounding its central star, have made it a subject of great interest in the astronomical community. It serves as a testament to the endless wonders of the universe.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

An Invasive Fungus Threatens Australian Ecosystems

Aug 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Magnetic Fields Across the Universe Originate in Turbulent Plasma, Columbia Researchers Find

Aug 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Neptune’s Clouds Disappearing at Surprising Rate, Study Finds

Aug 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

The Growing Importance of Cybersecurity Insurance in Today’s Digital Landscape

Aug 20, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Artificial Intelligence to Revolutionize Healthcare in South Carolina

Aug 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

An Invasive Fungus Threatens Australian Ecosystems

Aug 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Intersection of Health Tech and Telecom: The Application of Peak Flow Meters in Network Analysis

Aug 20, 2023 0 Comments