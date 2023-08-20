Stunning Image Reveals Details of the Boomerang Nebula

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking image of the Boomerang Nebula, a nebula located about 5,000 light-years away. Using its Advanced Camera for Surveys, Hubble has revealed intricate details of this near-absolute zero temperature nebula.

The Boomerang Nebula showcases significant matter ejection over the course of millennia, with two nearly symmetric lobes of matter being ejected from a central star. Over the last 1,500 years, the central star of the Boomerang Nebula has lost nearly one and a half times the mass of our Sun in a process called a bipolar outflow.

The nebula derives its name from its symmetric structure as seen from ground-based telescopes. However, Hubble’s sharp view has allowed it to resolve patterns and ripples in the nebula that are not visible from the ground.

Located in the Southern constellation Centaurus, the Boomerang Nebula is approximately 5,000 light-years from Earth. Measurements have shown that the nebula has a temperature of only one degree Kelvin above absolute zero, making it one of the coldest known regions in the universe.

The Boomerang Nebula’s unique temperature, combined with its striking structure and the mysteries surrounding its central star, have made it a subject of great interest in the astronomical community. It serves as a testament to the endless wonders of the universe.