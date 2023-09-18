The Fascinating Galaxy NGC 3156

This article explores the intriguing galaxy known as NGC 3156, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Located approximately 73 million light-years away in the minor equatorial constellation Sextans, NGC 3156 is classified as a lenticular galaxy.

Lenticular galaxies exhibit a lens-like appearance when viewed from the side or edge-on. They possess characteristics of both elliptical and spiral galaxies, with a central bulge of stars surrounded by a large disk. Unlike spirals, lenticular galaxies lack large-scale spiral arms, but they often feature dark dust lanes. Similarly to ellipticals, they predominantly contain older stars and have minimal ongoing star formation.

Astronomers have conducted extensive studies on NGC 3156, including analyzing its collection of globular clusters and observing the stars being consumed by its supermassive black hole. By comparing stars near the galaxy’s core with similar galaxies hosting black holes of comparable size, researchers have discovered that NGC 3156 has a higher-than-average percentage of stars being devoured by its supermassive black hole.

The Hubble Space Telescope has enabled scientists to gain valuable insights into NGC 3156 and its unique characteristics. Further investigation will continue to unravel the mysteries of this captivating galaxy.

Sources:

NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope

Phys.org (source article)