New Study Shows Exercise Improves Skin Health

A recent study published in Scientific Reports has found that exercise, especially weight training, can improve the underlying health of facial skin cells and tissue. The study involved middle-aged Japanese women, but the results are relevant to anyone with an interest in maintaining healthy skin.

In the study, both aerobic exercise and weight training were found to alter gene expression in the skin and produce positive effects. However, resistance workouts were found to have additional benefits beyond those of endurance exercise. The participants’ skin became more youthful at a cellular level after they started exercising, with the most significant effects seen in those who lifted weights.

Previous research has shown that exercise can have a positive impact on the skin. One study conducted in 2015 found that active individuals had thinner outer layers of skin and thicker dermis compared to sedentary individuals of the same age. Additionally, their skin cells had more and healthier mitochondria, which are associated with younger skin.

The new study aimed to investigate the effects of resistance training on skin health. The researchers assessed the elasticity, thickness, and structure of the facial skin of sedentary, middle-aged women before and after 16 weeks of exercise. They found that both cycling and weightlifting improved the participants’ skin elasticity and extracellular matrix.

However, only resistance training increased the thickness of the dermal layer by activating specialized genes that produce proteins responsible for building and strengthening connective tissue.

It is important to note that the study had limitations, such as a small sample size and the lack of a control group. More research is needed to confirm and expand upon these findings.

Nevertheless, the study suggests that exercise, especially weight training, can have a positive impact on skin health. The researchers hope that their findings will encourage more people to incorporate exercise into their daily routines. They also emphasize the importance of protecting the skin with sunscreen and appropriate clothing during outdoor workouts.