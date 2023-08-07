James Webb Space Telescope Captures Detailed Views of NGC 6822 Galaxy

A new set of images from the James Webb Space Telescope reveals the dusty and irregular galaxy NGC 6822, showcasing different views captured by various instruments on the telescope. NGC 6822 is located 1.5 million light-years away from Earth and is known for its low metallicity, which refers to the amount of heavy elements in the galaxy aside from hydrogen and helium.

The earliest galaxies in the universe consisted mainly of hydrogen and helium, with heavier elements being formed within stars and later distributed through supernovae. These new images allow astronomers to study NGC 6822 in more detail.

The images were taken using the Near-InfraRed Camera (NIRCam) and the Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) on the James Webb Space Telescope. NIRCam captures images in the near-infrared part of the electromagnetic spectrum, allowing for observations of densely packed star fields. On the other hand, MIRI is sensitive to gas-rich regions and reveals the yellow swirls present in NGC 6822.

By combining data from both NIRCam and MIRI, scientists can create a more comprehensive view of the galaxy. The individual views taken by the two instruments showcase different features due to their different parts of the electromagnetic spectrum. The combined images provide a more detailed understanding of NGC 6822.

The MIRI image specifically highlights regions of dust in the galaxy, revealing cooler areas in blue and warmer dust clouds in orange. Different colors also help distinguish nearby and distant galaxies, with green representing nearby galaxies and orange representing more distant ones. A bright orange ring near the center bottom of the image is the remnant of a supernova.

The NIRCam image, on the other hand, allows for the observation of thousands of stars that are difficult to see in the MIRI image. NIRCam can penetrate through dust and reveal the hidden stars, with brighter stars appearing blue and fainter stars appearing red.

For those interested, a slider comparison of the MIRI and NIRCam images is available on the Webb website.