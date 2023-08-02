The Crucial Role of Mycorrhizal Fungi in Capturing Carbon Dioxide

Plants play a vital role in converting carbon dioxide into oxygen, reducing the levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. However, recent research has unveiled that plants receive substantial assistance from an underground collaborator.

A global team of scientists has determined that approximately 36% of the carbon emitted annually from the burning of fossil fuels is captured by an intricate network of fungi living beneath the ground. This system, known as mycorrhizal fungi, forms a symbiotic relationship with plants. The fungi extract sugars and fats from the plants’ roots in exchange for water, phosphorus, and nitrogen from the soil. As the fungi accumulate more carbon, plants capture more carbon dioxide.

Mycorrhizal fungi have been crucial to the establishment and functioning of plants on land for hundreds of millions of years. However, their significance has often been overlooked. Understanding their role in the carbon cycle and their connection to underground biodiversity is of utmost importance.

To shed light on the extent of the carbon transfer to mycorrhizal fungi, researchers spent two years analyzing data from various environments worldwide, including Petri dishes, greenhouses, and forests. By measuring the carbon dioxide intake of different plant species and the associated mycorrhizal fungi, they estimated that 13.2 gigatons of carbon dioxide are sent underground each year, preventing its release into the atmosphere.

Plants that interact with mycorrhizal fungi can capture up to eight times more carbon compared to those without such symbiotic relationships. Not only do these fungi capture carbon, but they also play a crucial role in soil conservation. By creating a sticky compound that holds soil together, they prevent erosion and keep the carbon locked underground.

However, the use of fertilizers disrupts this delicate balance. When plants receive their nutrients from fertilizers, they become less dependent on mycorrhizal fungi. This limits the growth of the fungal network, leading to soil erosion and increased carbon release. Additionally, excessive fertilizer use can harm fungi in the wild and contribute to carbon loss.

Quantifying the amount of carbon captured by mycorrhizal fungi in various ecosystems can aid in identifying areas in urgent need of conservation and restoration. By prioritizing the preservation of these fungi, we can ensure they remain a crucial component of environmental restoration efforts.