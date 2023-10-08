CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Astronauts Conduct Spacewalk to Collect Samples for Scientific Research

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 8, 2023
Astronauts Conduct Spacewalk to Collect Samples for Scientific Research

Astronauts from NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) will be performing a spacewalk on Thursday, October 12, to collect samples from the exterior of the International Space Station (ISS) for scientific research purposes. This unique spacewalk will not only involve maintenance work but also the collection of samples to analyze the existence of microorganisms on the external surface of the station.

During the spacewalk, NASA’s Loral O’Hara and ESA’s Andreas Mogensen will be using special tools and swabs to collect samples from various external surfaces of the station. These swabs will then be tested to determine if any microorganisms, such as bacteria or other microbes, have managed to survive in the harsh environment of space. The exterior of the station is exposed to vacuum, extreme temperatures, and increased radiation levels.

The research on microorganisms that can survive in such conditions is crucial for maintaining the cleanliness and safety of the space station. Additionally, studying these resilient microorganisms could also provide valuable insights into potentially beneficial microbes that can withstand harsh environments.

The spacewalk will also involve other maintenance tasks, including the replacement of a high-definition camera on the port truss of the station. This work will help prepare for future spacewalks and ensure the smooth functioning of the station.

The entire spacewalk will be livestreamed on NASA TV, with coverage starting at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on October 12. The spacewalk itself is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) and is expected to last for approximately six hours.

This exciting event provides a unique opportunity to witness astronauts in action and learn about the ongoing scientific research conducted aboard the International Space Station.

Sources:
– NASA

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

Preparing for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: Harnessing the Science Community to Maximize Scientific Potential

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

A Lab-Made Enzyme Prevents Formation of Toxic Protein Clumps in Huntington’s Disease

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Set to Explore Geological Junction on Mars

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Science

Preparing for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: Harnessing the Science Community to Maximize Scientific Potential

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

A Lab-Made Enzyme Prevents Formation of Toxic Protein Clumps in Huntington’s Disease

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Set to Explore Geological Junction on Mars

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

The Best Cycling Glasses on Sale: Prime Day Deals

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments