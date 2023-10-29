Experience Space Maintenance with Live Stream of NASA Astronauts on a Mission

NASA is set to live-stream an upcoming spacewalk on Wednesday, November 1, showcasing the maintenance work carried out by astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS). This captivating display of extraterrestrial handiwork will feature NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli, collaborating on a six-and-a-half-hour mission to replace a bearing and remove a piece of equipment from the station’s exterior.

The main objective of this maintenance endeavor is to remove an electronics box called the Radio Frequency Group from a communications antenna on the ISS. In addition, O’Hara and Moghbeli will be replacing one of the twelve trundle bearing assemblies on a solar alpha rotary joint. These crucial joints enable the station’s solar panels to maximize their energy absorption by constantly adjusting their angle for efficient sun tracking during the station’s orbit around the Earth.

Originally scheduled for October 30, the spacewalk had to be rescheduled due to a coolant leak. Avoiding any potential contamination and ensuring the well-being of the crew, NASA made the decision to postpone the mission. This leak is the latest in a series of coolant leaks that the ISS has experienced in recent months, affecting both the station and docked crafts.

For those eager to witness the endeavor, NASA will be streaming the entire spacewalk live on its NASA TV channel. You can tune in to the event via the embedded video above or by visiting NASA’s YouTube page. The coverage will commence at 6:30 a.m. ET (3:30 a.m. PT), with the spacewalk itself beginning shortly after at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT).

