How to Watch Secrets of Our Universe With Tim Peake Online From Anywhere

Summary: The limited docuseries “Secrets of Our Universe With Tim Peake” is set to premiere in the UK on September 19, 2023. However, the series is geo-restricted and can only be accessed by viewers in the UK. To watch the series from anywhere in the world, you can use a VPN to bypass the geo-blockade and stream the series on the My5 platform.

To watch “Secrets of Our Universe With Tim Peake” online, you will need to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can change your IP address to a UK one, allowing you to access the geo-restricted content on My5. We recommend using ExpressVPN for this purpose.

To get started, sign up for a VPN that works with My5, such as ExpressVPN. Download and install the VPN app on your device, then open it and connect to a UK server. Once connected, you can visit the My5 service and stream the series.

A VPN is necessary because My5 is geo-restricted and can only be accessed from within the UK. Without a VPN, you will receive an error message stating that you must be located in the UK to view the content. By using a VPN and connecting to a UK server, you can bypass this restriction and enjoy “Secrets of Our Universe With Tim Peake” from anywhere in the world.

The series will premiere on Channel 5 in the UK at 9 pm local time on September 19, 2023. Each episode is 60 minutes long, and new episodes will be released weekly. There is currently no release date announced for the US, Canada, and Australia.

In the UK, you can watch the series on Channel 5 or stream it on the My5 platform. My5 is a free ad-supported service that requires a free account to access. If you are outside the UK, you can use a VPN to unblock My5 and watch the series for free.

So, if you’re eager to watch “Secrets of Our Universe With Tim Peake” but are outside the UK, don’t worry. With a VPN, you can easily stream the series from anywhere in the world and join astronaut Tim Peake on his exciting journey through space.

