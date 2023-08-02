Watch a Rocket Launch Tonight from the East Coast

Tonight, NASA is scheduled to launch Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia towards the International Space Station. This launch, which will be Northrop Grumman’s 19th expedition, aims to supply the Space Station with provisions, experimental materials, and equipment.

If you are near the launch site, you have a few options to view the launch. NASA recommends heading to Wallops Visitor Center, which offers a clear view of the launchpad. Chincoteague Island, fifteen miles away, is also a great option with locations like Curtis Merritt Harbor, Robert Reed Park, or the Museum of Chincoteague Island recommended for viewing. Other potential viewing spots include Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland, Delaware Seashore, and Virginia Beach.

For those on the east coast who are not near the launch site, NASA has provided a helpful map that shows the areas where the rocket should be visible. Major population centers like New York City may lack the required 3 degrees of elevation for line-of-sight access. However, large sections of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York State, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina should be able to see the launch.

If you are unable to view the launch from these areas, you can watch it online via NASA’s livestream. As of now, conditions are considered 80 percent favorable for launch, but there is always a chance of mission scrubbing. Nevertheless, your odds of witnessing this rocket launch, either in person or on your screen, are looking good.