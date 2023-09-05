CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Comet Nishimura Approaches Perihelion: How and When to Spot It

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 5, 2023
Comet Nishimura Approaches Perihelion: How and When to Spot It

Comet Nishimura is currently making its way towards its perihelion, the point in its orbit that is closest to the Sun. On September 17, the comet will reach this significant milestone before embarking on its journey back into the depths of space. As it draws nearer to the Sun, the comet is steadily increasing in brightness, becoming more and more visible to skywatchers.

Next week, on September 12, the comet will pass relatively close to Earth at a safe distance of 125.4 million kilometers (77.9 million miles). While astronomers initially anticipated that the comet would be visible to the naked eye, it is currently only just becoming faintly visible. As the comet continues to brighten, it will also become closer to the Sun in the sky, making it more challenging to observe without the aid of binoculars.

Presently, Comet Nishimura is rising in the early hours of the morning in the Eastern sky, located between the constellations of Cancer and Leo. For optimal viewing, it is recommended to wake up early, around 4 am, and use Venus as a reference point to spot the comet. Positioned slightly higher and to the left of the “morning star,” the comet’s distinctive long, thin tail makes it a remarkable sight.

Granted, the timing may not be favorable for everyone, but witnessing the ethereal beauty of this green comet is a rare event. In fact, after its current appearance, Comet Nishimura will not grace our skies again until early 2431. Following its perihelion, the comet will appear in the evening sky; however, it will be situated just five degrees away from the Sun, making it challenging to observe even if it continues to brighten significantly.

Comet Nishimura was discovered by Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura and has been officially designated as C/2023 P1 (Nishimura). This is Nishimura’s third comet discovery, with the previous two being C/1994 N1 (Nakamura-Nishimura-Machholz) and C/2021 O1 (Nishimura).

Sources:
– International Comet Quarterly
– Sky & Telescope

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

A Look at Martian Pareidolia: From Faces to Floating Spoons

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Quantum Entanglement Holds Up Under Extreme Conditions, Opening Doors for Space Applications

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

The Role of Visual System in Fruit Fly Social Behaviors

Sep 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

The Future of Cancer Treatment in Asia Pacific: Harnessing the Power of Oncology Information Systems

Sep 5, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

How to Play Starfield on Xbox One with Game Pass Ultimate

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Choosing between an iPhone and an Android: A Personal Decision

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Apple’s September Event: Countdown to Wanderlust

Sep 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments