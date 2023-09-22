How to Manage Calluses on Your Hands and Fingers

Many of us are familiar with calluses on our feet, but did you know that calluses can also develop on your hands and fingers? Weightlifting and gymnastics activities, such as using rings and pull-up bars, can lead to the formation of small calluses. While the principles of managing calluses in general still apply, the small size and delicate position of these hand and finger calluses require some extra care.

First and foremost, it’s important not to let the calluses on your hands and fingers get too big. Unlike calluses on your feet, which can generally be left alone if they’re not causing any discomfort, a large callus on your hand can potentially rip off during a lift. Therefore, it’s crucial to stay vigilant and take action once you notice a callus getting big.

Contrary to popular belief, calluses that develop as a result of lifting are not necessarily protective and should not be left in place. While some thickening of the skin is natural, the crusty bits of a callus that can be filed off should ideally be removed. However, it’s important to note that there will still be plenty of thickened, tougher skin underneath.

Another misconception is that rough calluses can improve grip. While this may be true to some extent, overly rough calluses can also pose a risk of tearing. Instead of relying on rough calluses, it’s recommended to file them down to prevent ripping. Additionally, using chalk can provide added friction to enhance grip.

To care for calluses on your hands and fingers, start by softening the skin in water. Abrade the calluses with an appropriate instrument, such as a pumice stone or a callus file. For those with stubborn calluses, a file that resembles a cheese grater, like the ones made by Microplane, may be effective. It’s also acceptable to use your fingernails or the side of a spoon (if it’s dedicated to this purpose) to scrape away calluses.

If you choose to use a blade or callus shaver, exercise caution to avoid cutting too deep and causing injury. After filing down the calluses, apply a moisturizing lotion to keep the skin hydrated. However, avoid picking at calluses when the skin is very dry, as this can increase the risk of tearing healthy skin.

In the case of a ripped or cracked callus, treatment depends on the condition of the living skin underneath. If the skin is intact with no bleeding or rawness, file the callus smooth and continue with your activities. However, if you have drawn blood, carefully trim any flaps or excess callus and file down rough edges. Treat any remaining open wounds by washing them and keeping them clean. You can protect calluses on your palms or fingers with tape grips or soft tape.

While it’s impossible to completely prevent calluses, you can minimize their severity by adjusting your grip on the equipment. For pulling exercises like deadlifts, ensure that the bar rests at the base of your fingers rather than centred on your palm. This prevents unnecessary squeezing of the skin at the top of your palm. Gripping aids such as chalk or lifting straps can also help improve grip and indirectly reduce the formation of calluses.

In conclusion, managing calluses on your hands and fingers requires careful attention. Regularly file down calluses, keep the skin moisturized, and be cautious when treating ripped or cracked calluses. By following these tips, you can maintain healthy hands and fingers while continuing to engage in weightlifting and gymnastics activities.

Sources:

– No specific sources provided in the original article.