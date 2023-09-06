Whorled Milkweed: Late-Summer Blooms for Monarch Butterflies

Looking for a new plant to attract monarch butterflies to your garden? Consider whorled milkweed (Asclepias verticillata), a dainty variety of milkweed that blooms later in the summer season. This native North American wildflower is a great choice if you live in central or eastern North America and want to provide a food source for monarch butterflies.

Whorled milkweed is a perennial plant that grows well in Zones 3 to 9. It can be found in the wild in pastures, prairies, and along roadsides. However, be cautious as some species of milkweed, including whorled milkweed, can be aggressive and take over a small garden. To prevent this, consider planting the milkweed in its own container or group it with other native plants to keep it in check.

This milkweed species stands out with its loose clusters of small white and greenish blossoms. It has narrow leaves that are about two inches long, unlike the broad, oval leaves of common milkweed. Whorled milkweed grows to a height of 1 to 3 feet, making it appear like grass when not in bloom.

In addition to its visual appeal, whorled milkweed blooms later in the season, typically from July to early September. This timing aligns with the migration of monarch butterflies, which rely on milkweed as their primary food source. However, keep in mind that whorled milkweed may not bloom until its second year of growth.

Whorled milkweed is a low-maintenance plant that prefers full sun but can tolerate partial sun. It thrives in loam or sandy soil and is drought-tolerant, requiring minimal watering. Deer resistance and few pest problems make it an easy addition to any garden.

While monarch butterflies are attracted to whorled milkweed for both food and nectar, it’s important to note that the plant can be toxic to household pets and livestock if ingested. If you have curious animals, monitor them when outdoors or grow milkweed in areas they cannot access.

In addition to monarch butterflies, whorled milkweed also attracts other pollinators such as bees. Incorporating this milkweed variety into your garden will not only provide a beautiful late-summer display but also support important pollinators in your area.

