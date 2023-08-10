Oldest Human Fossils Found in Moroccan Cave

Archaeologists made a groundbreaking discovery in a cave in Morocco, unearthing the oldest human fossils ever found. The Jebel Irhoud site, located in western Morocco, has been known to archaeologists since the 1960s, yielding ancient stone tools, bones, and other artifacts. In 2004, an excavation project led to the discovery of 16 new Homo sapiens fossils, including teeth, skulls, and long bones from at least five individuals.

Using thermoluminescence dating, the scientists established a clear chronology for the finds and re-evaluated some fossils from early digs at the site. The discovery, dated at 300,000 years old, pushed back the timeline of human evolution in Africa and revealed the very root of our species. The morphology of the fossilized bones aligned with that of modern humans, indicating that early Homo sapiens had a distinctly human face shape while still retaining brain features of earlier hominins.

The findings also supported evidence from other fossil sites in South Africa and Ethiopia, suggesting that the evolutionary history of our species may encompass the entirety of Africa. North Africa, in particular, had been neglected in discussions on human origins, but the discoveries at Jebel Irhoud showed the tight connections between the Maghreb region and the rest of the continent.

This discovery has revolutionized the field of palaeoanthropology, expanding our understanding of human evolution. It has also raised questions about brain evolution within the Homo sapiens lineage and the potential overlap between early humans and our extinct relatives like Neanderthals, Denisovans, and Homo naledi.

Continued research and exploration, whether through modern genomics or traditional cave excavations, will continue to shed light on the fascinating story of human evolution, sparking the curiosity of scientists and the general public alike.