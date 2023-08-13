The Physics of Light and Its Impact on Photography

Understanding the physics of light is key to achieving optimal photographic results. While there is much more to light than what meets the eye, it plays a crucial role in our everyday lives and the art of photography.

Our eyes, though remarkable, cannot see all the light that exists. There is a vast amount of light that goes unseen by our retinas, yet our cameras are capable of capturing more light than our eyes can perceive. This means that our cameras have the potential to capture a wider range of tones and details than our eyes.

On a bright day, we can observe details in both the bright highlights of the sky and the deep shadows on the ground simultaneously. However, our cameras, with a single exposure, are limited in their ability to capture such a wide range of tones. Fortunately, advancements in sensor technology have significantly improved this capability, allowing modern cameras to capture both highlights and details in darker areas.

As we age, our eyes gradually lose the ability to perceive the same broad range of tones as we did in our youth. However, this does not hinder our camera’s ability to take stunning pictures. Even with a tonal range between 12 and 15 stops, which high-end cameras typically possess, exceptional photography can still be achieved.

Visible light, which constitutes only a fraction of the electromagnetic spectrum, is what we and our cameras can see. It is astonishing that within a range of only 320 nanometers, we are able to differentiate the seven colors of the spectrum and their combinations. We are fortunate that most of the light photons that reach our planet fall within the bandwidth of 380 to 700 nanometers. This range allows us to see an array of colors and protects us from harmful radiation.

The bending of light, known as refraction, is responsible for various optical phenomena. It allows us to see objects before they are physically above the horizon and splits white light into its component colors. This dispersion of light can be unwanted in photography, as it results in color fringing or chromatic aberration. However, modern lens technology has greatly reduced these issues, allowing for high-quality images without visible aberrations.

Diffraction, another phenomenon related to the bending of light, occurs when light waves encounter an edge. Very small apertures in photography can lead to pronounced diffraction, causing light to bounce and bend around the aperture blades. This can result in a loss of image sharpness and clarity.

Understanding these principles of light and their impact on photography can help photographers make informed decisions when capturing images. By leveraging technological advancements and optimizing camera settings, photographers can achieve stunning results.