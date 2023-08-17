Sugar Molecules in the Brain May Impact Learning and Memory

Researchers at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Fall 2023 meeting have been studying sugar molecules in the brain and their potential impact on learning and memory. By changing a specific gene in mice, the researchers found that memory was degraded, suggesting that complex sugar molecules in the brain might affect plasticity, which is involved in learning and memory. This research could potentially lead to the development of treatments for central nervous system injuries and neurodegenerative diseases in humans.

Common sugars found in fruits, candies, and cakes can form strings of complex sugars called glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) when they attach to other chemical structures like sulfate groups. GAGs serve various functions in the body, including cell growth, anticoagulation, and wound repair. The researchers wanted to understand how changes in the patterns of sulfation, a chemical modification, could affect neuroplasticity in mice.

To do this, they deleted a specific gene involved in sulfation patterns on the GAG chondroitin sulfate. This gene deletion altered the types of synaptic connections between neurons, resulting in the mice being unable to recognize other mice they had previously encountered. These findings were observed in both young and adult mice, indicating the possibility of manipulating or strengthening certain synaptic connections in the brain.

The researchers believe that this knowledge could be used to rewire or enhance brain connections during adolescence and adulthood, ultimately restoring or improving memory functions. They are also investigating whether GAGs and sulfate patterns can aid in the regeneration of neurons after a brain injury.

Brain plasticity, the ability of the nervous system to reorganize its structure and connections, plays a crucial role in adapting to changes in the body. Physical exercise and learning new activities can increase brain resilience and strengthen neural connections. Additionally, adjustments to diet, such as following the Mediterranean or MIND diets, which are high in antioxidants, may boost brain health and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

The researchers are continuing their investigation into how GAGs contribute to neuron regeneration. They have identified specific sulfation motifs that inhibit regeneration and are searching for ways to block this process. Understanding this mechanism could potentially lead to interventions for repairing damage caused by neurodegenerative diseases or strokes in the future.