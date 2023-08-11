Epigenetic Clocks Help Estimate Animal Ages

Epigenetic clocks, a method for estimating the age of animals, have become a game-changer for wildlife biologists. Previously, determining the age of animals like polar bears required invasive procedures such as extracting teeth and examining their growth rings. But now, scientists can estimate ages by analyzing chemical tags on DNA using the epigenetic clock. This method has been found to provide accurate estimates within one year of an animal’s true age and is more reliable than the traditional tooth examination.

Epigenetic clocks have far-reaching implications beyond polar bears. A recent study published in the journal Nature Aging revealed that epigenetic clocks exist in 185 different mammal species, including humans. The clock starts ticking shortly after fertilization and determines the lifespan of a species. Whether it’s a bat or a whale, the same mathematical formula can be used to measure aging.

Epigenetic clocks rely on methyl groups, small molecules that bind to DNA. Methylation, the addition or removal of these methyl groups from DNA, plays a role in gene activity. Scientists have been studying methylation for years but still have much to learn about its purpose.

In the early 2010s, Dr. Steve Horvath, a researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, developed a computer model that could predict an organism’s age based on its DNA methylation pattern. Over the years, the accuracy of epigenetic clocks has improved, and researchers have discovered correlations between factors like smoking, obesity, and acceleration of the epigenetic clock.

Despite the success, there are still uncertainties surrounding epigenetic clocks. Scientists are continuing their research to understand why and how it works. The ability to estimate animal ages more easily opens doors for various applications, not only in wildlife biology but also in other fields like human aging research.

As scientists gain a deeper understanding of epigenetic clocks, they hope to develop non-invasive methods for age estimation, such as saliva or feces samples. This breakthrough discovery has been hailed as a major achievement in the field and holds the potential to unravel the mysteries of aging in all mammals. It has even led to the creation of companies offering epigenetic clock tests for human biological age estimation, although these tests lack FDA approval.