NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission: The Final Steps of Returning Asteroid Samples to Earth

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is reaching its most critical phase as it prepares to return to Earth and deliver a sample of asteroid material. After launching in 2016 and spending two years mapping and scanning the surface of the asteroid Bennu, the spacecraft successfully collected a sample in October 2020. Now, it faces the challenge of atmospheric reentry and landing.

To begin the process, NASA will wake up the spacecraft’s systems and ensure its trajectory and orientation are aligned for the capsule’s separation. If all goes according to plan, the sample return capsule will separate from the spacecraft and begin its descent towards the Utah desert on September 24th. The spacecraft will then adjust its course to avoid a potential collision with the descending capsule.

As the return capsule enters Earth’s upper atmosphere, it will experience intense heat and friction. However, its carefully designed protective shell will allow it to absorb and dissipate the heat without disintegrating. The capsule will go through an intense deceleration, experiencing forces up to 32 times Earth’s gravity. NASA will be able to track its trajectory using infrared imaging.

About two minutes after entering the atmosphere, the drogue parachute will deploy to slow the capsule’s descent from hypersonic to subsonic speeds. Radar stations on the ground will track its progress and determine the final landing location.

Once the capsule reaches an altitude of about one mile above the ground, the main parachute will deploy, further slowing its descent. The capsule is expected to touch down on the desert floor within a 36-mile by 8.5-mile landing area at the Utah Test and Training Range.

After the landing, the return capsule will be checked for structural integrity and taken to a nearby cleanroom. Technicians will remove the protective exterior to access the sealed container of recovered Bennu samples. These samples will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, where scientists from around the world will study them.

The upcoming landing of OSIRIS-REx’s sample return capsule marks an incredible achievement for NASA and the culmination of years of planning and preparation. It provides a unique opportunity to study the composition of an asteroid and learn more about the early solar system.

