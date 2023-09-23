The Potentially Dangerous Asteroid Bennu: A Scientific Gem

The asteroid Bennu is not only a scientific treasure but also a potential threat to Earth. With the highest known probability of hitting our planet within the next 200 years, understanding Bennu is crucial for developing strategies to protect humankind. Discovered in 1999, Bennu is a large B-type asteroid rich in carbon material believed to contain chemical compounds from the early stages of the solar system. Its orbit makes it the most dangerous known asteroid in our solar system.

If Bennu were to collide with Earth, it could cause significant destruction, creating a crater several miles wide and generating an earthquake and shockwave that could damage buildings hundreds of miles away from the impact site. However, the chances of an actual impact in the near future are slim. Models of Bennu’s and Earth’s orbital paths show a potential intersection in the year 2182, with an impact probability of 1 in 2,700.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, a mission designed to collect samples from Bennu, will provide valuable data to aid in understanding the asteroid and potential deflection strategies if needed. During its mission, OSIRIS-REx encountered unexpected responses from Bennu’s surface. The spacecraft sank 20 inches deep into the asteroid’s surface and triggered a cloud of gravel and sand to rise into space when retreating.

Scientists are comparing data from Bennu with measurements collected during NASA’s asteroid deflection experiment, DART, which successfully altered the orbit of the asteroid moon Dimorphos. OSIRIS-REx’s investigation also revealed that Bennu’s surface rocks are porous and sponge-like, possibly protecting it from disruptions caused by smaller impactors. These unique qualities of Bennu’s composition may also impact attempts to divert its course away from Earth.

The mission of OSIRIS-REx has provided invaluable information about Bennu, and the analysis of its samples will continue for decades. This wealth of knowledge will equip future generations to effectively deal with the threat posed by Bennu.

