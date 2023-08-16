NASA’s Curiosity Rover Celebrates 11 Years on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity rover recently celebrated its 11th year on Mars and continues its tireless exploration of the Red Planet. The rover is currently making its way up the foothills of Mount Sharp, a 3-mile-tall mountain that was once home to lakes and rivers billions of years ago.

The terrain poses a challenge, but the layers of the mountain provide valuable insights into different periods of Mars’ history and how the landscape has changed over time. Curiosity’s team of drivers, planners, engineers, and scientists face their toughest climb yet: a steep 23-degree slope covered in slippery sand and rocks.

During an attempt to climb this difficult slope, Curiosity unexpectedly drove over a rock on June 1, causing the suspension to move and triggering a safety fault. The rover struggled to make further progress due to wheels slipping and being raised by rocks. The team decided to take a detour to less challenging terrain about 492 feet away.

To plan out Curiosity’s route, the team uses orbital images from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. However, these high-resolution images cannot reveal all the surface features and hazards that lie hundreds of miles away. The rover’s planners and drivers rely on navigation and other cameras to calculate safe paths and protect the wheels.

After a few weeks, Curiosity successfully crested the slope and reached an interesting location known as “Jau,” which is dotted with craters. Dane Schoelen, Curiosity’s strategic route planning lead, expressed excitement at finally reaching this point and being able to see the remarkable vista.

As Curiosity continues its ascent of Mount Sharp, it aims to access higher areas for further investigation.