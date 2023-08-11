Voyager 2 Communication Restored After Accidental Command Misfire

On July 21, Suzanne Dodd’s team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory accidentally sent the wrong command to Voyager 2, causing the interstellar probe’s antenna to veer slightly away from Earth. This small error nearly resulted in a loss of connection with the spacecraft, which is currently 12.4 billion miles away. Voyager 2, along with its twin Voyager 1, is humanity’s most distant spacecraft and continues to collect valuable data.

Upon realizing the mistake, Dodd’s team corrected the command but inadvertently sent out the flawed version. To rectify the situation, they decided to transmit a “shout” command to Voyager 2, instructing it to adjust the antenna back toward Earth. Despite the misalignment, the craft could still receive the high-power signal if it was strong enough. The team utilized the 70-meter, 100-kilowatt S-band transmitter in Canberra, Australia, part of NASA’s Deep Space Network.

The success of this solution was uncertain, requiring 37 hours to determine if communications had been restored. The team anxiously waited, and their relief came on August 3 at 9:30 pm Pacific time when contact was reestablished. Linda Spilker, Voyager’s project scientist, expressed the team’s elation.

In the event of failure, the team would have relied on the onboard flight software’s fault protection routine as the final backup measure. The Voyagers were equipped with multiple fail-safes to autonomously respond to potential mission-threatening situations. The next routine was scheduled to activate in mid-October, generating a correct pointing command to realign the antenna.

Although the two-week period without communication temporarily halted data collection, it did not interrupt the scientific work conducted by the team. Monitoring the Voyagers’ activities is not necessary as the studies involve long-distance observation of the region of space they traverse.

While communications have been restored, the aging spacecraft face future challenges. With power reserves declining, the scientific instruments onboard will only remain operational for a few more years. The Voyager probes rely on radioisotope thermoelectric generators, converting heat from the decay of plutonium-238 into electricity. To conserve power, the team has already deactivated the instrument heaters while ensuring their normal functioning. In the coming years, additional instruments will be shut down sequentially, allowing for a few more years of interstellar research.

Dodd reflects on the significance of restoring contact, recognizing that it serves as a reminder that the mission could end abruptly due to human error or natural aging. This experience emphasizes the value of the Voyager mission and its ongoing contributions to scientific understanding.