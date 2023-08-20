When it comes to mountain bike suspension travel, finding the right balance is key. While more travel may seem enticing, it’s important to consider where and how you ride before deciding on the amount of travel you need.

Having too much suspension travel can be excessive and unnecessary for certain trails. Not only does it add weight to your bike, but it can also make your ride feel less efficient and hinder your ability to maneuver through tight turns and technical terrain. Additionally, having an excessive amount of travel may draw unwanted attention from other riders who question your choice.

On the other hand, not having enough suspension travel can make for a harsh and uncomfortable ride, especially on rough and rocky trails. Insufficient travel can result in limited shock absorption, causing you to feel every bump and obstacle on the trail.

So, how do you determine the ideal amount of suspension travel for your trail riding? It ultimately depends on the type of trails you frequent and your riding style. Cross-country riders, who prioritize speed and efficiency, typically opt for bikes with shorter travel in the 100mm-130mm range. These bikes are designed to climb efficiently and handle well on smooth, less technical trails.

For riders who tackle more aggressive and challenging trails, longer travel bikes in the 140mm-170mm range are often more suitable. These bikes provide better shock absorption, stability, and control on rougher terrain, allowing riders to confidently navigate drops, jumps, and steep descents.

Ultimately, finding the right balance of suspension travel requires considering your personal preferences, the type of trails you ride, and your skill level. It’s important to test ride different bikes with varying amounts of suspension travel to find what works best for you. Remember, it’s not always about having the most travel, but rather having the right amount for your specific riding needs.