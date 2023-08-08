Asteroids: Understanding the Risks and Close Approaches

Asteroids are remnants of the early stages of our Solar System’s formation. Over 500 million asteroids larger than four meters in diameter orbit the Sun, traveling through space at speeds similar to that of Earth. These celestial objects often capture public attention due to their potential to cause significant damage, as portrayed in various Hollywood movies.

While headlines frequently describe asteroids in terms of everyday objects like buses, trucks, and vending machines, it is essential to examine the actual risks associated with them. The numbers provide valuable insights into the threats these asteroids pose.

In terms of impact, the risk depends on the size of the asteroid. Smaller asteroids, which are more abundant, cause less damage upon collision with Earth. They usually disintegrate upon entering the atmosphere and rarely make it to the surface. These events generate impressive fireballs, similar to shooting stars or meteors.

On the other hand, larger asteroids present a higher impact risk. In the past, significant asteroid impacts have had a catastrophic effect on Earth, such as the event that likely caused the extinction of dinosaurs 65 million years ago.

Concerning close approaches, a simplified calculation reveals the estimates. For instance, an average-sized four-meter asteroid intersects the Earth’s surface once every year. Doubling the surface area would result in approximately two such encounters per year. Most media-covered asteroids pass at much larger distances, often considered close by astronomers but not by the general public.

When it comes to really big asteroids, those over one kilometer in diameter, the same logic applies. Although a civilization-threatening impact may occur only once every half a million years, thousands of near misses closer than the Moon can take place during the same period.

Detecting and assessing threats is an ongoing effort. Around 95% of asteroids larger than one kilometer have already been discovered, and continuous sky surveys search for the remaining 5%. The Torino Scale categorizes predicted threats up to a century into the future, from zero (no hazard) to ten (certain collision with a large object). Currently, all known objects have a rating of zero, with none exceeding a rating of four, which signifies a close encounter requiring attention from astronomers.

Technological advancements have also provided us with the capability to potentially deflect an approaching asteroid. The DART mission, for example, involved a spacecraft colliding with an asteroid to alter its trajectory. With adequate lead time, such actions may help protect Earth from collisions.

Understanding the risks associated with asteroids is crucial, and it is necessary to focus on the Torino Scale ratings when assessing their potential threats.