How Long Do Asteroids Last? Insights from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission

In October 2020, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully retrieved the first sample of an asteroid collected by a U.S. mission. The spacecraft, which had been orbiting the asteroid Bennu for nearly two years, used its robotic arm to scoop up approximately 4.4 pounds (2 kilograms) of material from the asteroid’s surface. This historic sample may provide valuable insights into the age and longevity of asteroids like Bennu.

To understand the lifespan of asteroids, scientists need to determine when and how they formed. Asteroids in our solar system originated from the protoplanetary disk, which was a dense collection of dust and rocky material swirling around the sun 4.5 billion years ago. Over time, the dust particles in the disk began to coagulate, forming larger bodies like asteroids. Some of these bodies eventually became planets, moons, comets, and asteroids.

Most of the asteroids in the solar system reside in the asteroid belt, located between Mars and Jupiter. However, occasionally, some asteroids get ejected from the belt and become near-Earth asteroids. The largest intact asteroids in the solar system are roughly 4.5 billion years old, the same age as the solar system itself. However, some asteroids consist of smaller pieces that broke off from larger bodies and can be considered younger.

Asteroids can be destroyed in several ways. Spinning is one factor that can cause asteroids to break apart. If an asteroid starts to spin after a collision or from solar radiation, the force can send fragments into space, eventually causing the asteroid to disintegrate. Thermal stress and water loss from ice conversion can also lead to asteroid fragmentation.

Collisions with other rocky objects can also cause asteroids to break up. The probability of breakup depends on the size of the asteroid. Larger asteroids may survive for billions of years in the asteroid belt, while smaller ones may last millions of years.

Scientists are still studying the longevity of the largest asteroids, but it is possible that some can endure as long as the rocky inner planets of the solar system, which is between 8 billion and 10 billion years. Once an asteroid fragments into smaller pieces, it is technically reclassified as a meteoroid. These meteoroids may eventually collide with larger bodies, forming impact craters, or enter a planet’s atmosphere and become meteors.

Some asteroid fragments can come back together to form a rubble pile asteroid. These composite bodies are held together by their own gravity. They are surprisingly robust and can withstand collisions due to the space between their pieces acting as a shock absorber. Most near-Earth asteroids, including Bennu, are rubble pile asteroids.

When the samples from Bennu reach Earth, scientists will analyze their structure to gain insights into the breakup and reassembly processes of rubble pile asteroids. This data will contribute to our understanding of asteroid lifespans and the dynamics of the solar system.