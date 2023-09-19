Fruit Flies Use Memories to Navigate Towards Food, Study Finds

Researchers have discovered how fruit fly brains transform memories of past rewards into actionable behaviors, allowing them to find food. Specifically, a key region of the brain called the mushroom body processes olfactory information and assigns values to different odors. However, it was unclear how these values influenced motor actions. This study identified a cluster of neurons called UpWiNs that play a crucial role in converting odor memories into upwind movements.

Fruit flies, like other insects, turn upwind to trace odors and locate where attractive smells are coming from. The olfactory system in the fly’s brain detects and senses these odors carried by the wind, guiding the fly towards the reward. The researchers found that the UpWiNs integrate inhibitory and excitatory inputs from different compartments of the mushroom body, causing the fly to turn and move upwind.

The mushroom body in the fly’s brain processes and integrates olfactory information and assigns positive or negative values to different odors. The researchers discovered that memories formed in different compartments of the mushroom body elicit distinct behaviors, with only some driving the fly’s upwind movement. The UpWiNs receive inhibitory and excitatory signals from these compartments, allowing the fly to effectively navigate towards the source of attractive odors.

This research provides insight into how learned positive and negative values are translated into concrete memory-driven actions. The UpWiNs also send excitatory signals to dopaminergic neurons for higher-order learning. Understanding these neural circuit mechanisms helps explain how parallel dopaminergic neurons and memory subsystems interact to guide memory-based actions and learning at the level of individual neural circuits.

Further studies on fruit flies can shed light on the role of memories in behavior and learning in both vertebrate and invertebrate brains.

Source: HHMI (Howard Hughes Medical Institute)

Definitions:

– Mushroom body: A region of the brain found in some insects, responsible for processing olfactory information and assigning values to different odors.

– UpWiNs: A cluster of neurons that integrate inhibitory and excitatory signals from different compartments of the mushroom body, guiding fruit flies to move upwind towards attractive odors.

