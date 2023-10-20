Satellites Monitor El Niño’s Development in the Pacific Ocean

Satellites, such as the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, are currently observing a phenomenon occurring in the Pacific Ocean. The waters near the western coast of South America are experiencing an increase in temperature, resulting in the expansion of sea levels. This rise in surface ocean temperatures has a significant impact on weather patterns in Asia and North America, a phenomenon known as El Niño.

To gain insights into this year’s El Niño, researchers are examining past occurrences. In the statement released by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, it is stated that California experienced heavy rain during the 2015-2016 El Niño, leading to high surf, flooding, and mudslides.

A new image from NASA compares the beginning of the 2023 El Niño to the patterns observed in October 1997 and October 2015, which were considered extreme events by the space agency. These previous events caused shifts in global temperatures, wind patterns, and sea levels.

When surface water temperatures rise, the east-to-west surface winds weaken. This change leads to increased rainfall in the eastern and central Pacific, while Indonesia experiences a decrease in rainfall. Additionally, the activity in the Pacific Ocean alters the jet stream, resulting in wetter and colder conditions in the southern U.S. and drier and warmer conditions in the north.

Despite this year’s El Niño appearing to be relatively mild compared to past events, Josh Willis, the project scientist for Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, suggests that it could still bring a wet winter to the Southwest U.S. if conditions align.

The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite is part of the Copernicus Sentinel-6/Jason-CS mission, a joint effort involving the European Space Agency, the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, NASA, and NOAA. It is named after Michael Freilich, former director of NASA’s Earth Science Division.

