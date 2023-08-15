The Challenges of Single-Stream Recycling in the U.S.

In the United States, many people have the convenience of single-stream recycling, where they can put all their paper, glass, aluminum, and plastic recyclables in one bin. However, this method poses challenges for recycling plants. It is also less valuable now than it used to be when recyclables were easier to sell to other countries.

A recycling plant in Los Angeles receives a large pile of recyclable trash from approximately 5 million people in a day. The items in this pile are sorted through a series of conveyor belts and sorting machines. The goal is to remove as much contamination as possible. Workers in masks sift through the pile, pulling out unrecyclable materials such as metals and plastics.

The paper and plastic streams each have their own set of robot arms that identify materials that do not belong and remove them from the stream. These robotic arms can grab up to a thousand pieces per minute. However, the system cannot recycle about 25% of the materials that pass through the facility. This includes items like bowling balls, garden hoses, and plastic bags, which are particularly problematic due to their tendency to wrap, blow, and become a nuisance in the recycling process.

The facility produces bales of paper, cardboard, plastics, and aluminum as its final products. These bales are then sold to other companies for further processing. Aluminum cans are bought by companies that turn them into new cans. Water bottles, on the other hand, can be used for making eco-friendly toys, clothes, carpet, and other products that utilize recycled plastic. However, reducing overall plastic production is necessary to address the plastic waste problem.

According to the EPA, only about 32% of waste is recycled or composted nationwide, with plastics being the biggest challenge. The director of CalRecycle, Rachel Machi Wagoner, emphasizes the need to reduce the production of plastic and encourages the reduction of plastic bags as a critical step towards tackling the issue.

Overall, single-stream recycling may be convenient for consumers, but it presents difficulties for recycling plants. Addressing contamination, reducing plastic production, and promoting responsible waste management are crucial steps towards a more sustainable recycling system.