Supermassive Black Holes: How Did They Grow So Fast in the Early Universe?

Scientists have discovered that supermassive black holes exist at the center of most, if not all, galaxies. These enormous cosmic structures have masses millions or even billions of times that of the sun. In the local universe, where galaxies are more recent, the size of supermassive black holes does not pose a problem. However, when they are observed in the early universe, with masses equivalent to billions of suns, it raises questions about how they grew so quickly.

Researchers have found supermassive black holes with billions of solar masses that existed 13 billion years ago, less than a billion years after the Big Bang. This rapid growth challenges existing theories of black hole formation. The discovery of the most distant and earliest supermassive black hole by the James Webb Space Telescope added to the complexity of this issue. This black hole, located in the galaxy CEERS 1019, has a mass of 9 million times that of the sun.

The existence of these supermassive black holes in the early universe suggests that they are not rare occurrences but rather common. This puts pressure on scientists to find a mechanism that explains how they formed. Currently, there are three main categories of black holes: stellar mass black holes, intermediate-mass black holes, and supermassive black holes. Stellar-mass black holes form from the collapse of massive stars, while supermassive black holes require a different process as a star cannot be large enough to shed mass and still leave behind a massive core.

One theory suggests that supermassive black holes start as smaller “seed black holes” that grow by feeding on material and merging with other black holes. However, this feeding process should be limited by the Eddington limit, which is the point at which the radiation emitted by the black hole pushes away material, halting its growth. Researchers have investigated “super Eddington accretion” as a possible explanation for the rapid growth of supermassive black holes in the early universe. This would involve more rapid feeding of the black hole, similar to the normal feeding process but on a larger scale.

Understanding the formation and growth of supermassive black holes is a significant challenge for scientists, as it provides insights into the evolution of galaxies and the early universe. Further research and observations are needed to uncover the mechanisms behind the rapid growth of these cosmic giants.