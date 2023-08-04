Arrowhead Constructed from Meteoritic Iron Discovered in Switzerland

Geologists and historians have recently found an arrowhead made from meteoritic iron, as stated in a study published on July 25. The study, found in the Journal of Archaeological Science, examined an arrowhead housed at the Bern History Museum. The analysis revealed that the arrowhead contained aluminum-26 isotopes, a material not naturally occurring on Earth. Additionally, further tests determined that the arrowhead was composed of an iron and nickel alloy, exclusively found in meteorites.

It is strongly believed that the arrowhead’s materials originated from outer space, but it is presumed the weapon was used by people on Earth. Specifically, it was likely used by a group of individuals residing in Mörigen, Lake of Biel in Switzerland during the Bronze Age between 900-800 BCE. The Twannberg meteorite had collided with the Earth within a vicinity of 5 miles from the discovery site of the arrowhead. Despite initial assumptions that the meteorite was its source, the concentration of germanium and nickel in the arrowhead did not align with those of the Twannberg meteorite.

As a result, scientists redirected their analysis towards other meteors that fell during the same time period. Through this investigation, they established that a meteorite originating from Estonia was the most probable source of the arrowhead. This discovery indicates that extensive trading occurred throughout Central Europe during the Bronze Age.

The finding of an arrowhead constructed from meteoritic iron opens up new possibilities for understanding the technological advancements and connections within ancient civilizations. By studying these artifacts, scientists can gain insights into the trade networks and cultural exchanges that occurred thousands of years ago.