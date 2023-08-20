Neptune’s Clouds Disappearing at Surprising Rate, Study Finds

A new study by astronomers has revealed the disappearance of clouds in Neptune’s atmosphere. Researchers analyzed images taken from 1994 to 2022 and found that the clouds began to vanish in 2019, except for those at the planet’s South Pole. This disappearance of clouds is linked to the solar cycle.

The research, published in the journal Icarus, found that when the sun emits more intense ultraviolet (UV) light, more clouds tend to appear on Neptune about two years later. This link is surprising given that Neptune is the farthest planet in the Solar System and receives only a fraction of the sunlight that Earth does.

The study also identified a correlation between the number of clouds on Neptune and the planet’s brightness from sunlight reflecting off of it. The researchers suggest that the sun’s UV rays may trigger a photochemical reaction that produces Neptune’s clouds.

The association between the solar cycle and Neptune’s cloudy weather pattern was confirmed after analyzing nearly three decades of observations of the icy blue planet. Astronomers observed that the reflectivity of Neptune increased in 2002, then dimmed in 2007, became bright again in 2015, and then darkened in 2020 to the lowest level ever observed, coinciding with the disappearance of most of the clouds.

The researchers emphasize that more work is needed to better understand the correlation between the solar cycle and Neptune’s clouds. They also highlight the role of other factors that may influence the cloud activity.

Continued observations of Neptune are necessary to determine how long the current near-absence of clouds will last. Recent images show an increase in clouds at northern latitudes and high altitudes, which is expected due to the observed increase in the solar UV flux over the past two years.